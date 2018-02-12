Over the past 10 years, online dating has certainly lost much of its stigma. Nowadays, instead of many shying away from this method, many now believe that online dating is a good way to meet people. IN a nutshell, it is a good way to meet people; you don’t need to encounter the awkwardness of meeting in person for the first time, you will already know some information about the person before you do meet them, and you are always completely in control such as being able to block or ignore someone if they just aren’t for you.

However, something to note is that online dating has rapidly moved forward and continues to do so. With this in mind, there are now a number of online dating sites out there that focus on more a niche market. Those certainly make it easier for hundreds of thousands of people to meet someone.

The Sudden Growth

Since the early 2000s, when online dating habits were first studied, many people, both in the UK and US were not familiar with online dating and how it worked. Because it was new to many, it was almost looked upon as seedy or sordid. It was often looked upon as a disrespectful way to meet people. But today, nearly half of the public has either used themselves or knows somebody who uses online dating sites or who has met a current partner via the internet. This means that when we look at how people view online dating now, attitudes towards this method of dating have certainly changed; growing progressively more positive.

Online Dating is Not Desperation

Still, to this day, a lot of people (mostly those who are happily married or threatened by the online world) continue to look disapprovingly on those who use online dating. Questions still being asked include, “why would someone want to find a romantic partner online when they know nothing about them?” or “those who use online dating sites are desperate, are they not?”

Firstly, there are a number of reasons as to why one may want to find a romantic partner online. Maybe they work long hours and don’t get the opportunity to get out and about to meet people or maybe they lack confidence and want to get to know someone first. No two people are the same, and therefore, different types of dating work for different people.

Secondly, to say that those who use online dating websites are desperate is just ridiculous. Again, it comes back to the convenience thing – just because someone doesn’t have time to go out and physically meet people due to busy schedules or other commitments, does not under any circumstances make them desperate. Most Western societies have just become far more accepting than a decade ago.

The Age for Online Dating has Shifted

The number of 18 to 24 year olds who use online dating as almost tripled in the past five years. This has a lot to do with the introduction of many dating apps that can be conveniently used on the go as well as a boom in the different genres of dating sites that are now available.

It’s not only the younger generation that are using online dating more and more. 55 to 64 year olds have also been getting more into the online dating scene with a 12% rise since 2013. Not only does this indicate that online dating is making it easier for people to meet but it also demonstrates that the older generation are beginning to move with the times and utilize other forms of dating methods instead of the more traditional methods.

Getting to Know People

A huge benefit of online dating sites – apart from potentially meeting a partner – is the fact that it provides you with the opportunity to get to know different types of people and not actually have to go out with them on a face-to-face, sit down date. This can be a great thing to do as not only does it remove that discomfort from meeting someone for the first time, it also allows you to get to know a range of different people. Research has shown that in actual fact, only one third of those who use online dating have been on a date with someone from a site. Many simply use it as a way to get to know and communicate with people in a safe way.

So, Has Internet Dating Made It Easier for People to Connect?

In a nutshell, we’d say yes. You can’t fault a dating method that allows individuals to get to know others in the safety and comfort of their home. Win!