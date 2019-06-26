The City of Zagreb provided free bus transportation to the visitors of the music festival INmusic which is being held on Jarun.

The ZET Circuit with its starting point at the Croatian Rugolite Strait, runs continuously around Lake Jarun, stopping every 200-meters away on existing stands within the sports and recreation center - said the Zagreb Holding.

The line will, as expected, be boosted by additional capacity in the evening and night hours, and will be up until the end of the concerto, or when it is needed.