Today, the Association of Persons with Disabilities - SOIH with the Institute for Expertise, Professional Rehabilitation and Employment of Persons with Disabilities and the City of Zagreb organized a two-day 24. Croatian Symposium on Disability with International Participation.

Addressing the gathering, Zagreb Deputy Mayor Jelena Pavcic Vukicevic emphasized that the role and importance of the topic of this symposium are of the utmost importance and that they oblige everyone to reflect on issues that have a significant impact on the quality of life of persons with disabilities. Facilitating access and inclusion of people with disabilities in decision-making processes, enhancing potential and creating the conditions for their inclusion in the labor markets and empowering women with disabilities is a task for all of us so that we can truly speak of equalizing opportunities for all.

She also added that the City of Zagreb is continuously and intensively working in all fields and that cooperation and partnership with NGOs is of great importance because they indicate the real problems of persons with disabilities and are a direct link to end users. I believe that it is because of such achievements that the City was proposed to be the organizer and host of a social forum where good practices will be exchanged, the deputy concluded.

State Secretary at the Ministry of Demography, Family, Youth and Social Policy Maria Pletikosa said that the most important role in the lives of people with disabilities is played by their family members. The role of professionals who make great efforts to provide the support they need, especially at an early age, is undeniable. She also said that the goal is to provide as many services as possible so that children with disabilities, but also adults, are able to get everything they need to grow and develop.

The Ombudsman for the Disability, Anka Slonjšak, noted that this year's symposium topics are very topical and extremely important for people with disabilities. I am glad that for the 24 year in a row we have the opportunity to participate and exchange experiences at the symposium, she said.

Damira Benc, Director of the Institute for Counseling, Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment of Persons with Disabilities spoke about the importance of civil society organizations that protect the rights of their members and represent them at the local, regional and national level, while being an important factor of solidarity and reciprocity as they create new and greater opportunities for people with disabilities.

In addition to Deputy Minister Pavičić Vukičević, Secretary Pletikosa, Ombudsman Slonjšak and Director Benc, the delegation was addressed by the envoy of the President of the Republic of Croatia, Ljubica Lukačić, and the President of the National Federation of Disabled Persons of Slovenia, Borut Sever, and the Head of the UNICEF Office in the Republic of Croatia, Regina M. Castillo.

The symposium brought together more than 250 representatives of national federations and associations from Croatia and umbrella organizations from the region.