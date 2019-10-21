Zagreb is the best big city in the quality of life category in this year's selection for the best cities in Mayor.hr, Jutarnji List and Ipsos, and the recognition is 4. October in Zagreb's Amadria Hotel as part of the Regional Development Day and European Funds, organized by the Ministry of Regional Development and EU Funds, was received by Zagreb Mayor Milan Bandic.

Mayor Milan Bandic and his deputies Jelena Pavicic Vukicevic and Olivera Majic spoke at a press conference today at the City Administration.

The jury is down to such a rating, proclaiming Zagreb the winner in the Best Big City in Quality of Life category, came on the basis of a number of parameters, including a survey of citizens' opinions. The only award given in Šibenik, which, among other things, is based on citizen research, is this award. It is this title that, because of its complexity, is the crown of the whole choice, gives true value. he noted in his opening address Mayor Bandic.

Zagreb is the leader in average per capita income, gross wage per employee, average per capita employment, low unemployment and low poverty rate, administrative efficiency, scholarships and tuition fees per capita, transportation co-financing rates, number of highly educated inhabitants etc.

Zagreb is also leading by other parameters that were not measured in this category, and they certainly contribute to the quality of life of our citizens.

The mayor also recalled Kozari Boka and Kozari Roads of 2000., When he was knee-deep in mud, in settlements without basic infrastructure: water, sewage, gas, he visited these places. Today, 99,26% of Zagreb households are connected to city water supply, and our goal is to supply water to every household, he added, and said it took four years to achieve that goal.

We build schools, kindergartens, renovate sports fields and playgrounds, increase health facilities. This year alone, two new schools and five new gyms have been built. The mayor decided he and the city government had three basic tasks: to be a true service to citizens, to be genuine logistics to entrepreneurs in Zagreb, and as a third task - to make Holding provide citizens with a public service on time and with as little price correction as possible.

In the end, I would like to thank, first and foremost, the Zagreb and Zagreb citizens, 23,5 thousands of my associates and them about 100 from the immediate team and the media, which will continue to be our inspiration and inspiration. Multiethnicity, multiculturalism and multiconfessionality are the "Condio sine qua non" of an open and secure Zagreb, which is the key to our present and even more prosperous future. There is no city in Europe as safe and open as Zagreb.

Deputy Mayors Pavicic Vukicevic and Majic spoke about the measures, economic indicators and city programs behind this recognition.

That's right Deputy Jelena Pavicic Vukicevic she emphasized that it is difficult to enumerate the whole range of measures and programs that Zagreb is implementing in order to raise the quality of life of all age groups in areas ranging from demography to education, culture, and social welfare. Parents, educators, financial aid for pensioners and children, subsidized public transportation for students, students, the unemployed, pensioners and voluntary blood donors, free textbooks, kindergarten grants with space for every Zagreb child, Zagreb City Scholarship , emphasizing that a new Scholarship is also in the pipeline - one for nurses to take care of city gardens, parks, redevelopment of greenery, a network of cycle paths and even 630 playgrounds equipped for safe play.

She stressed that the City of 27 allocates% of its annual budget to measures aimed at young people, families, retirees, people with disabilities, veterans and other vulnerable groups in society.

Among other things, she noted that Zagreb is one of the sportiest cities, and reminded that Zagreb has recently a new Athletic Hall and Boxing Center at the Fair and a new Baseball Field. The deputy also singled out an impressive Zagreb cultural offering. Concerts, theaters, film festivals, Courtyards, More Books… all of which make Zagreb a must-see summer destination. In 2019. we have funded 1888 programs held by 37 cultural institutions so that Zagreb allocates more than 6% of the total budget for culture.

She spoke about the key areas of the City of Zagreb's Development Strategy, as a strategic planning document for the City's regional development policy up to 2020. Deputy Oliver Majic.

She stated, inter alia, that the City of Zagreb is the first city in the Republic of Croatia to adopt an Action Plan for Sustainable Development and Adaptation to Climate Change.

By adopting the Smart City of Zagreb - Zagreb Smart City Framework Strategy in February, 2019. the development of a "smart city" is defined, and the policy of encouraging crafts and entrepreneurship is implemented through concrete activities and measures. More than 2000 million has been spent so far (from 500.g) under the City's Small Business and Small Business Promotion Program. In addition to financial support, the City also encourages entrepreneurs by developing infrastructure and mentoring support.

These measures influenced the growth of the Zagreb economy and the number of registered unemployed persons in Zagreb in July 2019. was 17% smaller than July last year. Similarly, the unemployment rate has been declining and now stands at 3,3%.

She also mentioned Zagreb's "Start-up scene", transport infrastructure, quality and accessible public transport service, modernization of tram infrastructure, procurement of new trams and buses, reduction of costs, financing of new projects with EU funds, and stated that Zagreb was a successful year-round tourist destinations that are certainly contributed by globally famous and award-winning events such as: Advent, Festival of Light, Cest is d'Best, Cro Race, Summer on Stross…

Development of cycling infrastructure, construction of Remetinec Rotor, Sljeme lift, future rail link to the airport, etc. with the adoption of the Master Plan of the City of Zagreb, Zagreb County and Krapina-Zagorje County will enable long-term sustainable development of traffic in accordance with economic and social goals and harmonization of needs. mobility with environmental and energy efficiency requirements.

She added that the next goal that everyone in the City Administration wants to achieve is to be the best in the category of withdrawal of funds from EU funds, and now the biggest contracted projects are the City and its institutions and companies: Rotor Remetinec, modernization of the tram infrastructure, procurement of buses and the Center for translational medicine at Children's Hospital Srebrnjak.

In the end, she emphasized that all of the City's achievements have been achieved in the context of a series of tax reforms in recent decades that have been implemented to the financial detriment of the city. For example, had it not been for the tax changes, the City would have had a budget of over HRK 10 billion today. As the City of Zagreb through fiscal equalization for units of lower fiscal capacity through 17% of income tax revenue allocates almost 800 million kunas annually to the less developed regions of the Republic of Croatia. The above points to the tremendous effort invested in retaining the City's economic growth and the quality of service to our fellow citizens, despite the budgetary pressures remaining, while remaining consistent in promoting the social economy and the participatory economy.