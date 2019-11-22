The big celebration of the 25 years of the existence of the Bell of Catering brought together yesterday many friends and business partners of this family business in Zagreb's Lauba.

The quarter-century celebration in Laub has attracted some of the best Croatian chefs, good food lovers, journalists, gastro bloggers and distinguished business clients. Music diva Nina Badric sang her biggest hits, and a good atmosphere was warmed by Ante Gelo with a band featuring Iva Ajdukovic and Alen Djuras.

The bells of catering were started a quarter of a century ago by the spouses Đurđa and Ivan Protić. With a talent for cooking and combining foods, Đurđa has always cultivated a great love for imaginatively prepared and presented foods. So it is not surprising that when they started their own business, they decided to go for gastronomy.

From their very beginnings, their children, now adults, Lorenka and Jurica, were involved in everything. Along with them, now is the third generation of this valuable family, watching their parents create something great every day.

"When we started the business 25 years ago, we dreamed of this day and that is why we are happy today. Over a quarter of a century of successful business, there is always a great deal of work, effort and renunciation. We, too, worked hard, worked, dreamed and always gave our best, and so we raised our children. But it was worth it. It is a wonderful feeling to know that work, with a lot of love that pushes you forward, can accomplish great things, ”said Đurđica Protić, founder of Catering Bell.