Died in Zagreb in November 2019. year, their year, and the arrangement of their funerals and funerals in city cemeteries.

MIROGOJ, 25.11.2019.



First and last name of the year The death day funeral in



BELL BARONICA (81) 21.11.19 10: 50

BRANKO UHLIK (98) 20.11.19 11: 40

VERENA SIMIC (96) 20.11.19 12: 30

PETAR TOMLJENOVIC (83) 20.11.19 13: 20

FRAN SERDAR (14) 21.11.19 14: 10





MIROŠEVAC, 25.11.2019.



First and last name of the year The death day funeral in



VLADIMIR MATKOVIC (87) 21.11.19 13: 20

HALAP THEREESY (91) 21.11.19 14: 10





MARK.POLJE, 25.11.2019.



First and last name of the year The death day funeral in



FRANJO RAJIC (82) 19.11.19 11: 40

IVAN TOMLJANOVIC (78) 20.11.19 12: 30

PERO TOKIC (84) 20.11.19 13: 20

MIRA MILANOVSKI (76) 21.11.19 14: 10

WANTED ACCOUNT (69) 20.11.19 15: 00





G.VRAPÈE, 25.11.2019.



First and last name of the year The death day funeral in



YOUNG MAREKOVIC (61) 21.11.19 13: 00





BREZOVICA, 25.11.2019.



First and last name of the year The death day funeral in



ANTO SPIRIT (84) 20.11.19 15: 00





KAŠINA, 25.11.2019.



First and last name of the year The death day funeral in



SLAVIC PLAYER (83) 21.11.19 15: 00