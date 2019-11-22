Died in Zagreb in November 2019. year, their year, and the arrangement of their funerals and funerals in city cemeteries.
MIROGOJ, 25.11.2019.
First and last name of the year The death day funeral in
BELL BARONICA (81) 21.11.19 10: 50
BRANKO UHLIK (98) 20.11.19 11: 40
VERENA SIMIC (96) 20.11.19 12: 30
PETAR TOMLJENOVIC (83) 20.11.19 13: 20
FRAN SERDAR (14) 21.11.19 14: 10
MIROŠEVAC, 25.11.2019.
First and last name of the year The death day funeral in
VLADIMIR MATKOVIC (87) 21.11.19 13: 20
HALAP THEREESY (91) 21.11.19 14: 10
MARK.POLJE, 25.11.2019.
First and last name of the year The death day funeral in
FRANJO RAJIC (82) 19.11.19 11: 40
IVAN TOMLJANOVIC (78) 20.11.19 12: 30
PERO TOKIC (84) 20.11.19 13: 20
MIRA MILANOVSKI (76) 21.11.19 14: 10
WANTED ACCOUNT (69) 20.11.19 15: 00
G.VRAPÈE, 25.11.2019.
First and last name of the year The death day funeral in
YOUNG MAREKOVIC (61) 21.11.19 13: 00
BREZOVICA, 25.11.2019.
First and last name of the year The death day funeral in
ANTO SPIRIT (84) 20.11.19 15: 00
KAŠINA, 25.11.2019.
First and last name of the year The death day funeral in
SLAVIC PLAYER (83) 21.11.19 15: 00